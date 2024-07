Here’s our pick of our favourites ahead of episode one…

Ross and Travis

Dance style: Street

With their energetic and somewhat comic routine, could this cheeky twosome wow the audience and make the mirror open?

Miss J

Dance style: Street

Brimming with confidence, Miss J goes all out to impress the dance captains with her surprising performance. But will the audience be compelled to vote?

Lily and Joseph

Dance style: Contemporary

Best friends Lily and Joseph’s emotional dances has some of our dance captains in tears – but is that enough for the audience to vote?

Dinkie Flowers

Dance style: Tap

At 98, dance teacher Dinkie Flowers is the oldest competitor to try her luck in front of the mirror – will her surprisingly limber routine win over the crowd?

Harrison

Dance style: Contemporary

Creepy clown act Harrison has the audience on the edge of their seats with his terrifying routine, but will he receives enough votes?

The Greatest Dancer returns 4th January 2020 on BBC One