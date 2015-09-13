You know you're addicted to Downton Abbey when...
Can't get enough of ITV period drama Downton Abbey? If you're displaying these symptoms, perhaps it's time you went cold turkey
If you agree with the following statements chances are you are (like me) addicted to the hit ITV period drama...
You go upstairs to take off your hat
When that's not possible, you'll at least retire to another room away from prying eyes
Your Sunday nights are awfully depressing. Every week.
Unless it's the autumn and Downton Abbey is on TV it's just not worth staying up. You absolutely don't know what you'll do once season six has finished...
You imagine the Downton Abbey theme tune every time you pull into your drive
Dun, dun, dun, duuun, dun, dun, dun, dun, dunnnnn...
You're really quite tempted to get yourself a pig
Even if this is the reality. If Lady Mary is into the grunting, pink mammals, you're into them too.
You haven't quite got to grips with modern technology
It's letter openers all the way. Telegrams at a push.
You have accidentally called a bus driver Branson
Hey, it's an easy mistake to make, okay?
You have perfected the aloof eye roll
And use it pretty much whenever anyone is speaking. Especially if they are middle class - or your sister.
Wearing trousers feels like a BIG deal
Though your family and friends are getting a teeny bit tired of you shouting 'Ta dah!' whenever you put on a pair of jeans...
You don't wear black
It's just not the done thing. You'd never risk wearing such a sombre colour (unless you were mourning the death of a loved one, of course). Everyone knows that's not the way to get kissed...
You can set the table for a formal dinner
You know your fish knives from your salad forks alright. Bread plates, soup spoons, water goblets. It'd take a whole lot of crockery and cutlery to faze you...
You're very wary of houseguests
Either they drop down dead or overstay their welcome. That Violet Crawley, she knows what she's talking about...
You have a dinner gong
Because how else will your housemates know your pizza delivery has arrived?
And you're no longer friends with people who don't like Downton Abbey
You simply cannot converse with those who refuse to speak sense
Downton Abbey returns to ITV on Sunday 20th September