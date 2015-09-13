When that's not possible, you'll at least retire to another room away from prying eyes

Your Sunday nights are awfully depressing. Every week.

Unless it's the autumn and Downton Abbey is on TV it's just not worth staying up. You absolutely don't know what you'll do once season six has finished...

You imagine the Downton Abbey theme tune every time you pull into your drive

Dun, dun, dun, duuun, dun, dun, dun, dun, dunnnnn...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppIjyEoCjlM

You're really quite tempted to get yourself a pig

Even if this is the reality. If Lady Mary is into the grunting, pink mammals, you're into them too.

You haven't quite got to grips with modern technology

It's letter openers all the way. Telegrams at a push.

You have accidentally called a bus driver Branson

Hey, it's an easy mistake to make, okay?

You have perfected the aloof eye roll

And use it pretty much whenever anyone is speaking. Especially if they are middle class - or your sister.

Wearing trousers feels like a BIG deal

Though your family and friends are getting a teeny bit tired of you shouting 'Ta dah!' whenever you put on a pair of jeans...

You don't wear black

It's just not the done thing. You'd never risk wearing such a sombre colour (unless you were mourning the death of a loved one, of course). Everyone knows that's not the way to get kissed...

You can set the table for a formal dinner

You know your fish knives from your salad forks alright. Bread plates, soup spoons, water goblets. It'd take a whole lot of crockery and cutlery to faze you...

You're very wary of houseguests

Either they drop down dead or overstay their welcome. That Violet Crawley, she knows what she's talking about...

You have a dinner gong

Because how else will your housemates know your pizza delivery has arrived?

And you're no longer friends with people who don't like Downton Abbey

You simply cannot converse with those who refuse to speak sense

