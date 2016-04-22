Now, there could be a number of reasons why this has happened – maybe there were rights issues with the song (a cover of Chris Isaak's Wicked Game) played during the footage, or some sort of dispute with someone who helped cut it together – but the likeliest option seems to be that there’s something in the trailer (still viewable in certain places, as below) that the US channel doesn’t want us to see.

This would seem a little odd – it’s a trailer they specifically made, after all, so there'd be nothing they hadn't signed off on– unless of course there’s something spoilery in the trailer that they didn’t originally realise was there at all.

Enter a blurry figure on a horseback during a battle scene, who bears a striking resemblance to a certain murdered Night’s Watch Lord Commander.

Yes, at the time we and many Twitter users thought that could be Kit Harington’s Jon Snow, stabbed to death at the end of last series but assumed to be alive by many of the show’s fans. The show’s creators have been especially keen to stress the fact of Snow’s death lately, so if they did inadvertently reveal his resurrection in a mass-reported trailer then we could imagine them being quite keen to hush it up.

More like this

Of course, we could be overthinking this. There might be a rational explanation for why they took it down completely unrelated to Jon Snow, and that fuzzy image might not even be of him. Really, the whole thing could be completely innocent.

But come on – by this point, we think it’s fair to say "it is known".

Advertisement

Game of Thrones returns to HBO and Sky Atlantic on Sunday 24th April (2am Monday UK time)