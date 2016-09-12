What time is Cold Feet on TV tonight?
Everything you need to know about the return of ITV's revived drama starring John Thomson, James Nesbitt, Fay Ripley, Hermione Norris and Robert Bathurst
It had been more than 13 years, but last week finally we returned to the leafy streets of south Manchester and to catch up on what’s been happening to Adam Williams, David and Karen Marsden and Pete and Jenny Gifford in what was dubbed by many as the UK’s Friends.
Despite rumours to the contrary, the drama has resisted the temptation to find a way of bringing back Helen Baxendale’s Rachel (who was killed in a car crash in the original series), but John Thomson, James Nesbitt, Fay Ripley, Hermione Norris and Robert Bathurst all reprise their popular roles.
Here's what happens in episode 2:
Adam reveals that he has changed his mind about starting a new life in Singapore as his son needs him in Manchester, while David continues to try to impress Adam's father-in-law. Jenny and Pete's money worries have taken a toll on their marriage and particularly their sex life, leading Jenny to remind him of the bedroom fantasies they used to act out when they were younger. However, when even that fails to do the trick, the attentions of a client at work leave her flattered - but would she ever cheat on her beloved husband?
What time is it on TV tonight? Cold Feet returns to ITV at 9pm on Monday 12th September.