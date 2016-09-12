Here's what happens in episode 2:

Adam reveals that he has changed his mind about starting a new life in Singapore as his son needs him in Manchester, while David continues to try to impress Adam's father-in-law. Jenny and Pete's money worries have taken a toll on their marriage and particularly their sex life, leading Jenny to remind him of the bedroom fantasies they used to act out when they were younger. However, when even that fails to do the trick, the attentions of a client at work leave her flattered - but would she ever cheat on her beloved husband?

Advertisement

What time is it on TV tonight? Cold Feet returns to ITV at 9pm on Monday 12th September.