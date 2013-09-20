Want to live at Downton Abbey for a year? That'll set you back a mere £5,237,800 then...
A group of clever folk have totalled up the exact price tag of running Lord Grantham's estate for a year...
We'd all love a bit of the Downton lifestyle but be warned, it comes with a hefty pricetag: £5,237,800 a year, to be precise.
The money saving folks at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk have taken stock of the annual maintenance of the Crawley household and totalled up exactly how much modern day wonga would be required to run the Downton Abbey estate.
From the water bill to provide for endless cups of tea to the dusters required to polish the family silver, not to mention the cleaning bill that must accompany the ladies' lavish costumes, it's no wonder Lord Grantham almost went into ruin last series!
Take a look at the full cost breakdown below...
Live Life Like Downton Abbey. An infographic by the money saving website NetVoucherCodes.co.uk
Series four of Downton Abbey begins this Sunday at 9:00pm on ITV