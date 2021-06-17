Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure shares first look at new drama Trigger Point

Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure is “off to an explosive start” in her new ITV drama Trigger Point, sharing first-look images of herself in character.

McClure will play Lana Washington, an experienced officer working within the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad.

Earlier this month, it was officially announced that Hustle star Adrian Lester will co-star in Trigger Point, with filming now underway.

“Can’t wait to reveal more as we go along… we’ve got an incredible cast!! And the crew are creating absolute gold,” McClure captioned the images.

Meet Lana Washington & Joel Nutkins!

We’re off to an explosive start!!

Trigger Point!! @ITV @HTMTelevision @AdrianLester #triggerpoint pic.twitter.com/LsjI3JxnR7 — Vicky McClure (@Vicky_McClure) June 17, 2021

The “high-octane” six-part thriller is produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television and promises to give viewers an insight into counter-terrorism policing and “the officers who risk their lives daily on ‘the long walk’ towards danger”, according to a synopsis.

Mercurio also shared a peek behind the scenes on the upcoming drama, sounding excited to be reunited with Line of Duty star McClure.

Excited to be back filming with national treasure ⁦@Vicky_McClure⁩ and working for the first time with the brilliant ⁦@AdrianLester⁩ on explosive new thriller series #TriggerPoint by Daniel Brierley ⁦@HTMTelevision⁩ @ITV pic.twitter.com/X8hgWtcpLu — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) June 17, 2021

McClure’s character Lana Washington will be an ex-military bomb disposal operative, known as an ‘Expo’, while Lester plays her colleague Joel Nutkins, who bonded with Lana when they both served together in Afghanistan.

However, “death is always just a heartbeat away” for the Expo officers, a reality hammered home when a terrorist campaign threatens the safety of Londoners.

“So grateful to be working with Jed again,” McClure previously said about her casting. “I’m really looking forward to creating a strong, bright and troubled character in Lana Washington. Daniel Brierley has produced a brilliant and nail-biting script. I can’t wait to get started later this year.”

Creator Daniel Brierley added: “I couldn’t ask for a better Lana than Vicky and it’s an honour to be given the chance to tell the exciting and unknown story of the brave Expo officers who risk their lives every day to keep us safe.”

Rounding out the cast are Mark Stanley (who plays Henry VIII in Anne Boleyn) as DI Thom Youngblood, Warren Brown (Luther) as Karl Maguire, and Kerry Godliman (After Life) as Sonya Reeves.

