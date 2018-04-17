The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder to lead new Netflix vampire series V-Wars
Somerhalder is bringing his eight years of experience in the vamp world to a new ten-parter on Netflix
Published: Tuesday, 17 April 2018 at 2:19 pm
Ian Somerhalder, star of The Vampire Diaries, is set to lead the cast of a new Netflix vampire series entitled V-Wars.
Somerhalder cut his teeth (sorry) in the vamp world across eight series of The Vampire Diaries, which ended in 2017.
V-Wars will be a ten-part series adaptation of the books written by Jonathan Maberry.
According to the synopsis, Somerhalder will play Dr Luther Swann in V-Wars, a man "who enters a world of horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne, into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans."
There is no news yet on a release date or further casting for the series. Watch this space…
