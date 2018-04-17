V-Wars will be a ten-part series adaptation of the books written by Jonathan Maberry.

According to the synopsis, Somerhalder will play Dr Luther Swann in V-Wars, a man "who enters a world of horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne, into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans."

Advertisement

There is no news yet on a release date or further casting for the series. Watch this space…