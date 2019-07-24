"We've shot season three, and that starts in November," Menzies said. However, he was hesitant to disclose any further information about the show.

"I do know some of the secrets, yeah, which I probably can't say anything about, but we're very excited to show people," he said. "One of the interesting things about the show is, it's a really complex, but I think essentially loving portrayal of that institution and that family, showing some of the dark sides but also a real appreciation for their longevity and the service they've given to the country."

Information about the third series of The Crown has been scarce since the first promotional pictures were released earlier this year. We expect that more and more will start to come out as we get closer to release.

Other new stars include Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.