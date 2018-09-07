The Split viewers compare "disastrous" dinner party scene to Doctor Foster
Another dinner party from hell delights drama fans
Will any hellish dinner party scene ever live up to the infamous Doctor Foster finale? Unlikely – but The Split has had a good crack at it.
In episode four of the legal drama, Nina (Annabel Scholey) had a few too many drinks at a dress rehearsal dinner for her sister’s wedding, and spilled all of her family's secrets to the in-laws.
Many viewers have compared the outburst to the dinner party scene from Doctor Foster’s series one finale, where Suranne Jones’ GP snarled: “Bitch is right, I’m a wolf tonight,” and revealed that her husband had been cheating on her.
But has Doctor Foster met her match? Some viewers were certainly enthralled by The Split…
Whereas others weren’t so sure about the copycat scene…