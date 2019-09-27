The Politician soundtrack: every song featured in the Netflix series
Ben Platt and Zoey Deutch provide their voices, while songs from Shirley Bassey, Sufjan Stevens and Tame Impala also feature
Anyone who was blessed enough to have seen Ben Platt originate the title role in the musical Dear Evan Hansen will be delighted to hear that he makes use of his Tony Award-winning pipes in Netflix's The Politician, too.
Ryan Murphy wrote his new series with Platt in mind after he had been impressed by the stage show.
"He came to see Evan Hansen and subsequently asked me to lunch and and said he wanted to pitch me an idea," Platt tells RadioTimes.com. "I think he had a sense that he wanted to do something in this world in this sort of ambition and politics and had the broad strokes."
It clearly wasn't just his acting chops that got Platt the role: he gives three musical performances throughout the eight-episode series, including a moving rendition of Joni Mitchell's 'River' in the pilot.
The musical treats don't stop there. The soundtrack is filled with excellent tracks, from Shirley Bassey classics to modern pop tunes by Tame Impala and Chvrches, and an outstanding title track in Sufjan Stevens' opus 'Chicago'.
Find the full soundtrack below in our Spotify playlist, followed by an episode-by-episode breakdown of the songs featured in The Politician, streaming now on Netflix.
Episode one
Sufjan Stevens - Chicago (title music)
Joni Mitchell - River (Ben Platt cover)
Tame Impala - Yes I’m Changing
Episode two
Knut Kiesewetter - Gestern Noch (Beatles Yesterday cover)
Shirley Bassey - This Is My Life
Shirley Bassey - (Where Do I Begin) Love Story
Episode three
Chvrches - Clearest Blue
Episode four
Donna Summer - I Feel Love
Episode five
Shirley Bassey - With These Hands
Episode six
Alexander Gemignani & Mary Catherine Garrisson - Unworthy of Your Love (Ben Platt & Zoey Deutch cover)
Dusty Springfield - If You Go Away
Episode seven
Elliott Smith - Between The Bars
Sufjan Stevens - Chicago (again)
Episode eight
Billy Joel - Vienna
Jackie Wilson - A Woman, A Lover, A Friend
The Cure - Pictures of You
Cotton Jones - I Am The Changer