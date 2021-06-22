First look at Stephen Graham, Jack O’Connell and Colin Farrell in new BBC drama The North Water

There is a new drama coming to BBC Two later in the year and it is one with a star-studded cast and an interesting story to tell about where some of it was filmed.

The North Water will air on the channel in five 60-minute, parts and if you want to know more about it, you have come to the right place, with first-look pictures now being released, showing cast members Stephen Graham, Jack O’Connell and Colin Farrell (among others) in character.

Here is the official synopsis for the drama which (fun fact) was filmed in the Arctic, with scenes were shot in the pack ice which, as far as everyone knows, is the farthest point north that a drama series has ever filmed before:

“Based on the acclaimed novel by Ian McGuire, the five-part series tells the story of Patrick Sumner (O’Connell), a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up as ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic. But the ferocity of the elements is matched by the violence of his crewmates, with Drax (Farrell), a harpooner and distinctly brutal force of nature.

As the true purpose of the expedition becomes clear, a confrontation between the two men erupts, taking them on a journey far from solid ground and beyond the safe moorings of civilisation.”

And now we get to see what the show will look like when it hits our screens and it looks every bit as chilling – quite literally – as we would expect from a show that was shot in the Arctic.

The North Water comes from See-Saw Films for the BBC and is adapted and directed by Andrew Haigh. Executive producers are Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman for See-Saw Films, Niv Fichman for Rhombus Media, and Jo McClellan for the BBC.

The series was produced by Kate Ogborn. The North Water is a co-production with Rhombus Media and is distributed internationally by BBC Studios.

The North Water airs on BBC Two later this year.