Viewers left in tears by “perfect” ending to The Nest on BBC One

The optimistic finale proved emotional for many **SPOILERS FOR THE NEST**

The Nest

Published:

BBC One’s The Nest came to a close over the Easter Bank Holiday and many viewers were pleasantly surprised by how it ended.

The drama follows Dan and Emily, a wealthy couple who strike up a deal with Kaya, a troubled teenager who offers to be their surrogate.

The Nest has seen a number of twists and turns throughout, with many viewers expecting a downbeat finale – fortunately, that wasn’t the case.

At the start of the final episode, a legal battle for custody of the newborn baby was about to kick off, and it seemed as if the consequences would be disastrous.

However, one final twist saw Kaya have a change of heart, deciding Dan and Emily would provide a better home for the child, while also allowing her to have a fresh start at life.

Fans were pleased to see such an optimistic ending, especially given current events unfolding in the world…

Martin Compston (Line of Duty) and Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders) starred in the series, with their performances receiving plenty of praise.

Billed as a thriller, the series was constantly shifting viewer loyalties as it was unclear who could be trusted and who was being exploited.

Relative newcomer Mirren Mack, who previously had a small role in Netflix’s Sex Education, impressed viewers with her powerful turn as Kaya.

The Nest was filmed in areas around Glasgow and viewers were pleased to see Scotland represented on screen, following in the footsteps of other recent thrillers like Guilt and Deadwater Fell.

The soundtrack was another aspect of The Nest that viewers loved, with London Grammar’s Strong hitting particularly hard in the closing moments of the series.

The Nest wrapped up its plot threads neatly in the series finale, with one fan claiming that the “incredible” ending doesn’t need a follow-up.

The Nest is available to stream on BBC iPlayer

All about The Nest

The Nest
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
