The Game of Thrones showrunners have finally revealed where Gendry is (kind of)
David Benioff and DB Weiss have stuck their oars in
This year’s Game of Thrones did a terrific job at closing off the series’ loose ends, from the return of Benjen Stark, Edmure Tully and the Brotherhood Without Banners to the final reckoning of Balon Greyjoy and the Blackfish, all characters who’d been absent from the series for years.
However, as the dust settles on Westeros for another year, there’s one passenger still left on the SS Abandoned Plotlines – Joe Dempsie’s blacksmith Gendry, the secret illegitimate son of former King Robert Baratheon last seen fleeing Stannis and Melisandre to avoid being a human sacrifice in season three.
When we left him Gendry was rowing away from Dragonstone after Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) helped him escape, which has led many fans (and actor Joe Dempsie himself) to assume that Gendry has just been rowing all this time, traversing the seas in his little boat for three whole seasons.
Now, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have weighed in on the canonical location of Gendry – but they basically think the exact same thing, telling the UFC unfiltered podcast that they definitely still pictured him on his little boat.
Dan: “He’s still rowing.”
David: “Yes, he’s still rowing. It’s a long, a very long—”
Dan: “He’s coming up on Florida.”
David: “He’s getting in great shape. Think of the shape he’s in after rowing for four seasons.”
Basically, any hope we have of finding out what happened to Gendry is still very much up in the air (or down in the water). We can only hope that his little boat joins’ Daenerys’ fleet in time for her invasion next season.
Game of Thrones will return next year