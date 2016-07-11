When we left him Gendry was rowing away from Dragonstone after Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) helped him escape, which has led many fans (and actor Joe Dempsie himself) to assume that Gendry has just been rowing all this time, traversing the seas in his little boat for three whole seasons.

Now, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have weighed in on the canonical location of Gendry – but they basically think the exact same thing, telling the UFC unfiltered podcast that they definitely still pictured him on his little boat.

Dan: “He’s still rowing.” David: “Yes, he’s still rowing. It’s a long, a very long—” Dan: “He’s coming up on Florida.” David: “He’s getting in great shape. Think of the shape he’s in after rowing for four seasons.”

Basically, any hope we have of finding out what happened to Gendry is still very much up in the air (or down in the water). We can only hope that his little boat joins’ Daenerys’ fleet in time for her invasion next season.

Game of Thrones will return next year