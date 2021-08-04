The First Lady: release date, cast, trailer and latest news for White House anthology series

Showtime is making an all-star anthology series about the inhabitants of The White House, told from the perspective of past First Ladies, including Michelle Obama and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Advertisement

Viola Davis (who also executive produces the drama series) will play First Lady Michelle Obama alongside British actor O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) as President Barack Obama, while Michelle Pfeiffer plays First Lady Betty Ford opposite Aaron Eckhart as President Gerald Ford.

Inspired by real-life events, the first season will be set in the East Wing of The White House, and focus on the Obamas, the Fords, and the Roosevelts, with Gillian Anderson (fresh off playing another real-life figure, Margaret Thatcher in The Crown) rounding out the lead cast as Eleanor Roosevelt.

Read on for everything you need to know about The First Lady.

The First Lady release date

The release date has yet to be announced, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The First Lady cast

Getty Images

The first season will focus on the widely respected First Ladies Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt, who are played by Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, respectively.

Kiefer Sutherland will play President Franklin D. Roosevelt; Aaron Eckhart stars as President Gerald Ford; and O-T Fagbenle rounds out the trio as President Barack Obama. Meanwhile Dakota Fanning plays Betty’s daughter Susan Elizabeth Ford.

The cast also features Judy Greer as Nancy Howe, Betty Ford’s social secretary and confidant; Rhys Wakefield as President Ford’s Deputy Chief of Staff Dick Cheney; Jayme Lawson as a young Michelle Obama; and Kristine Forseth as young Betty Ford.

Eliza Scanlen is also reportedly set to star as a young Eleanor Roosevelt, while Kathleen Garrett seems set to play another First Lady, Laura Bush, who may well appear in the episode where the Obamas first arrive at The White House (replacing the Bush family as its inhabitants).

The First Lady trailer

There’s no trailer yet for The First Lady, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.