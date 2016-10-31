"I hope never to meet her," Morgan said. "I've spent so long thinking and writing about the woman it would feel unnatural and uncomfortable. I'd just be embarrassed."

The Crown, a Netflix historical drama centred upon the beginning of Queen Elizabeth's monarchy, is set to be one the most expensive television series in history, with a rumoured budget of $100 million. Morgan, the creator and writer behind the show, says the aim of his portrayal of the royal family is to try "to make them human beings".

Elizabeth, Morgan claims, "would have much preferred the life of a solid English countrywoman, living with her dogs and breeding horses". Instead, he says "through her eyes, you can see the entire second half of the 20th century."

More like this

Morgan added that he was not concerned with the reaction from the Palace, saying "These are the most written-about, satirised, portrait-painted people in the world. What do they care?"

Advertisement

Read the full interview with Peter Morgan, as well as features with The Crown stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith, in this week's issue of Radio Times, in shops and on the Apple Newsstand from Tuesday 1 November. As an added bonus, every reader will be able to claim a special Netflix gift subscription to mark the start of the new royal drama.