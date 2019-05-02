The last episode of season one was explosive, literally and figuratively. It saw Kendall's efforts to wrestle the family business from his father come crashing down after he was involved in the accidental death of a young waiter at Shiv and Tom's wedding. Meanwhile, Roman (Kieran Culkin) watched as a space shuttle whose launch he had co-ordinated blew up in mid-air.

The season two trailer places Logan back in the driving seat, as he and his descendants attempt to clean up last season's mess. There are the small matters of keeping Kendall out of prison and dismantling the takeover of Waystar Royco he had enacted. Check it out below.

The trailer also reveals that the show will be returning in August, so we only have a few more months to wait until we're back with our favourite basket of deplorables.

Succession season 2 will air on Sky Atlantic in August 2019