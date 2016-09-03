Sky reveals intriguing extended trailer for The Young Pope starring Jude Law
The 10-part series, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino will be broadcast on Sky Atlantic from Thursday 27th October
Ahead of its world premiere this Saturday at the Venice Film Festival, Sky (along with co-producers HBO and Canal+) have released an extended trailer for their new glossy drama, The Young Pope, starring Jude Law.
Directed by Oscar winning filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino the show follows the story of Lenny Belardo, aka Pius XIII, the first American Pope. But although his shock election may appear to the world a media strategy employed by the College of Cardinals, there is a lot more to this pope than first meets the eyes. A walking, talking contradiction, Pope Pius XIII is both very modern and ferociously old fashioned - who according to the makers of the 10-part show "tries to walk the long path of human loneliness to find a God for mankind. And for himself.” Intriguing...
Diane Keaton (Sister Mary), Silvio Orlando (Cardinal Voiello), Scott Shepherd (Cardinal Dussolier), Cécile de France (Sofia), Javier Cámara (Cardinal Gutierrez), Ludivine Sagnier (Esther), Toni Bertorelli (Cardinal Caltanissetta) and James Cromwell (Cardinal Michael Spencer) are all central characters in what is a truly international cast and a truly international production.
Sky Atlantic viewers will get to see the first episode of the show on Thursday 27th October.
Now, here's that trailer we promised you...
Main photo credit: GIANNI FIORITO