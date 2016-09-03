Ahead of its world premiere this Saturday at the Venice Film Festival, Sky (along with co-producers HBO and Canal+) have released an extended trailer for their new glossy drama, The Young Pope, starring Jude Law.

Directed by Oscar winning filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino the show follows the story of Lenny Belardo, aka Pius XIII, the first American Pope. But although his shock election may appear to the world a media strategy employed by the College of Cardinals, there is a lot more to this pope than first meets the eyes. A walking, talking contradiction, Pope Pius XIII is both very modern and ferociously old fashioned - who according to the makers of the 10-part show "tries to walk the long path of human loneliness to find a God for mankind. And for himself.” Intriguing...