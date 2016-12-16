One minute Evans was talking like a Cockney Londoner, the next he was full blown Welsh - and people couldn't get their heads around it.

Quibbles about accents aside, almost everyone was utterly chilled to the core by the tale and Roth's portrayal of serial killer John Christie.

Mercifully, there's only one more stomach-churning instalment to go.Last week some claimed they couldn't hear BBC1 drama Rillington Place, but this week it was what viewers could hear coming out of actor Nico Mirallegro's mouth that caused a bit of a kerfuffle.

Viewers were left baffled when the actor adopted not one but two accents to play the wrongfully convicted Timothy Evans.

Quibbles about accents aside, almost everyone was utterly chilled to the core by the tale and Roth's portrayal of serial killer John Christie.

Mercifully, there's only one more stomach-churning instalment to go.