After dragging an unconscious Rayna (Connie Britton) from the wreckage of her car, Deacon (Charles Esten) can then be seen watching over her hospital bed asking, "Is she going to die?"

And as usual, Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) isn't exactly feeling sympathetic. "Now I have to compete with a saint in a coma," she rants, bemoaning her chart rival's life-threatening predicament. Meanwhile Gunnar (Sam Palladio), who was last seen proposing to his girlfiend, Scarlett (Clare Bowen), is sharing a cheeky snog with an unidentified female, before the camera cuts to Scar's frowning expression (a look we got all too used to seeing last series...) Ooh-er.

The 30-second clip teases the start of the new season which is due to air in the US from Wednesday 25 September. Nashville will return to More4 in the UK, with a broadcast date yet to be confirmed.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLUggyHk3eI