Prince Harry watches The Crown and says it’s “obviously fiction”

Prince Harry has revealed his thoughts on Netflix royal series The Crown, which made headlines for its depiction of Charles and Diana’s relationship during season four.

The British royal, whose father Prince Charles (played by Josh O’Connor in The Crown cast) was depicted in a particularly unflattering light in the latest season, offered his thoughts on the TV series during an interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show.

Taking aim at the British press, he said: “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself. Because… that [The Crown] is obviously fiction, take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”

His assertion that the series is “obviously fiction” contradicts government demands for a disclaimer to be added to the Netflix drama.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden previously called for Netflix to add a fiction warning to the royal drama, fearing that “a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact”.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Emma Corrin (who played Diana) said that labelling The Crown as fiction would do “a disservice to creativity, and imagination, and screenwriting, and scriptwriting”.

“The Crown is accurate insofar as it’s about a family over a period of time, and we have factual information about what happened to the country – and to the family. So you can write down all the facts as if it were a timeline, but all the substance is fictitious,” she said.

“We can know that Diana and Camilla went to a restaurant called Menage A Trois, which is hysterically ironic, but it happened, but we obviously don’t know what was said, so that is fiction. But that’s how a lot of series operate.

“It’s mad that they want to label it as ‘fiction’ when you have Diana: In Her Own Words where she talks about everything, and it’s much more harrowing.”

