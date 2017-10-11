The BBC promises the drama will explore the “fast-paced and challenging environment of the British newspaper industry”, alongside the “constant professional dilemmas facing its characters”.

The show will also feature David Suchet (Poirot) as the Chairman & CEO of Worldwide News, owner of The Post. Priyanga Burford (King Charles III), Paapa Essiedu (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) and Game of Thrones’ Ellie Kendrick will also star.

Press will broadcast on BBC One in 2018.