Olivia Colman can be seen in character with red hair as the abusive Madame Thenardier, appearing worn-out and slightly dishevelled.

While Dominic West as convict Jean Valjean is sporting an enormous beard as he toils away by the water.

In contrast, a scene with Charlotte Dylan as Favorite, Matthew Steer as Blacheville, Johnny Flynn as Felix, Lily Collins as orphaned single mother Fantine, Reece Ritchie as Fameuil and Ayoola Smart as Zephine depicts a romantic, candle-lit affair.

And here are Zephine, Fantine and Favorite again, indulging in a French feast.

More like this

Meanwhile, we get our very first glimpse at Silent Witness star Liz Carr as Fantine's Concierge.

David Oyelowo also appears alongside West and Collins as villainous policeman Javert.

And another photo sees Flynn’s Felix and Collins’ Fantine dancing together.

Advertisement

The six-part drama is based on Victor Hugo’s classic 19th century novel and will air on Sunday 30th December at 9pm on BBC1.