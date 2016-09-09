Star Wars producer JJ Abrams is making a TV adaptation of The Nix, and potentially teaming up with three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep.

Advertisement

A critically acclaimed debut novel from Nathan Hill, The Nix tells the story of Samuel Andresen-Anderson, a college professor who reunites with his estranged mother after decades of absence. She becomes the centre of controversy for committing an absurd crime, and Samuel must delve back into her secretive past to try to save her.