Meryl Streep in talks to star in TV adaptation of The Nix
The series will be executively produced by Star Wars' JJ Abrams
Star Wars producer JJ Abrams is making a TV adaptation of The Nix, and potentially teaming up with three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep.
A critically acclaimed debut novel from Nathan Hill, The Nix tells the story of Samuel Andresen-Anderson, a college professor who reunites with his estranged mother after decades of absence. She becomes the centre of controversy for committing an absurd crime, and Samuel must delve back into her secretive past to try to save her.
The setting spans the suburban Midwest, New York City and the 1968 riots that rocked Chicago and beyond. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Streep is set to star in the series: it would be her first TV role in four years, having focussed on her film career since Lisa Kudrow’s comedy series Web Therapy.
The Nix will be made by Warner Bros. but there is no writer or network yet attached.