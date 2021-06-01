Kate Winslet addresses possibility of Mare of Easttown season 2

Kate Winslet has confirmed she would “love” to return to her Mare of Easttown role if the crime drama were to return for a second season.

The hit series stars the Oscar winner as Marianne ‘Mare’ Sheehan, a detective sergeant investigating the murder of a young girl.

It was billed as a limited series by its creator and US broadcaster HBO, which suggests it will not return for a second run despite its mammoth popularity.

However, Winslet is among the many fans enthusiastic about the idea of a return, telling TVLine in an interview following the finale that the role of Mare was “addictive” to play.

“I would absolutely love to play Mare again,” said Winslet. “I miss her. I really do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role.

“There’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her.”

However, writer and creator Brad Ingelsby has been less optimistic about the prospect of a second season as he seemingly prefers the idea of keeping Mare of Easttown as a one-and-done series.

“It was written as a limited, and it ends — there’s no more mystery to be solved,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Kate and I, if we could crack a story that we were really proud of and felt like it was a deserving second chapter in Mare’s journey, then maybe.

“I haven’t cracked that yet; I don’t know what that is, honestly,” Ingelsby added. “But if there was a world in which we were convinced, this is a continuation of the story that honours the first chapter and does things an audience will appreciate, then maybe. But as of right now, I have no idea what that could be.”

With this in mind, while there’s no need to give up hope completely, fans shouldn’t hold their breath for a new season of Mare of Easttown in the near future.

Mare of Easttown is available to stream on NOW.