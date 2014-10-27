Mad Men's Jon Hamm gatecrashed the Toast of London wrap party
"Free booze will entice anyone, whether they have a million pounds in the bank or not,” explains Matt Berry
Mad Men star Jon Hamm is such a big fan of Channel 4 comedy Toast of London that he gatecrashed the wrap party for the last series, the comedy’s star (and friend of Hamm) Matt Berry tells us.
“He just fancied it," said Berry of the event at a swanky West End private member's club. "He was downstairs and I said come up. Free booze will entice anyone, whether they have a million pounds in the bank or not.”
Hamm, who is due to appear in the Christmas special of Charlie Brooker's dystopian satire Black Mirror on Channel 4 this year, is apparently a big big fan of British comedy in general and a good pal of Berry’s. “He knows everyone’s work and quotes it,” says Berry.
Who knew?
The second series of Toast, co-written by Berry and Father Ted writer Arthur Mathews, starts on Channel 4 on Monday November 3