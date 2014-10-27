Mad Men star Jon Hamm is such a big fan of Channel 4 comedy Toast of London that he gatecrashed the wrap party for the last series, the comedy’s star (and friend of Hamm) Matt Berry tells us.

“He just fancied it," said Berry of the event at a swanky West End private member's club. "He was downstairs and I said come up. Free booze will entice anyone, whether they have a million pounds in the bank or not.”