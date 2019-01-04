While Villanelle (Jodie Comer) cooks sausages and spins a story about killing her fellow assassins, Alice (Ruth Wilson) sits on the bed in a bathrobe asking questions and talking about her own exploits.

To be honest, now we've seen it, we desperately want more. Perhaps Villanelle could make a guest appearance in Luther? Or Alice could cameo in Killing Eve series 2?

Or maybe even a spin-off comedy about two psychopathic pals shacked up together... there's just so much potential.