Kit Harington without his beard looks just like Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You
You know nothing, not even a little, not even at all...
Published: Friday, 3 June 2016 at 8:46 am
Kit Harington and his luscious locks have long been the subject of discussion here at RadioTimes.com and beyond The Wall across the globe and internet, so whenever he does anything mildly hair-related the online community tends to work itself into a bit of a tizzy.
As you can imagine, when he recently shaved his beard off there were rumblings on social media.
And it wasn't long before people began pointing out that Kit Harington minus beard = a young Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You.
Anyone for a 10 Things remake with Rose Leslie as Julia Styles' Kat Stratford?
You know NOTHING Patrick Verona just doesn't have quite the same ring to it.
