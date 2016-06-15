Jenna Coleman is ready to rule in whopping new Victoria preview
Brace yourself for three and a half minutes of Queen Clara… Victoria, sorry
The last time we saw her on our TV screens she was saying farewell to the Tardis but Jenna Coleman’s ready to rule the nation in an extended new preview for upcoming ITV drama Victoria.
The three and a half minute sneak peek at the new series catches up with the young monarch as she prepares to take the throne in the wake of her father’s death, and gives us our first proper taste of Coleman’s take on the role.
Much like Clara, Victoria’s got her own mind and she ain’t afraid to use it. But don’t just take our word for it, take a look for yourself and you’ll see.
Can Coleman become the queen of ITV Drama? Only time (and space) will tell...
On a side note, how mildly terrifying are those blue contact lenses? It's a bit like Queen Victoria meets Humans.