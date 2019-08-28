Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Addressing those pushing for the show’s renewal via US TV show New York Live, Isaacs told fans: “We love you. We appreciate you. We loved making this show.

“I can’t tell you how grateful I am that I got to be part of it for two years. It’s rare that something comes along after 30 odd years – I felt completely reinvigorated and fell in love with storytelling again. It touched people in very profound ways. We see you, we feel you, we’re moved by you.”

He added: “Don’t give up! If you love it, it’s formed a community. These people have each other now!”

Isaacs' comments come after he delivered a lengthy note in early August explaining his love for the show, praising its "beauty, humanity and fearlessly creative boldness".

“Farewell Prairie, who I loved, Homer, who I feared, Steve, who confused me, Scott, Rachel and Renata who I hoped would forgive me and understand in time, somewhere,” he wrote.

"If you haven’t see #TheOA on #Netflix you should. There’ll be no new seasons, sadly, but by god we burned bright."

Teasing what could have been, Jason added: "Amongst the many regrets of being cancelled, possibly the biggest is that you won’t all get to know just how satisfying and exciting and moving and just downright f***ing brilliant the other chapters would have been."

The sci-fi mystery show followed Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling), a missing blind woman who suddenly reappears with her sight returned after disappearing for seven years. Referring to herself as ‘The Original Angel’, Johnson decides to assemble a team to rescue those who have also disappeared by opening a portal to another dimension.

The show’s second (and currently last) season finished with a mind-warpingly meta ending, with actor Kingsley Ben-Adir (who played private detective Karim Washington) previously promising a “crazy” third season.

“I know where it’s going in the next season, which is NUTS! Like, unimaginable! Genuinely! Like, not even in a way I’m trying to sell it – It’s crazy!” he told RadioTimes.com.

“You think it goes there, but then it goes [starts pointing frantically] there and there and then there!”

Isaacs added: “[The OA co-creators Marling and Zal Batmanglij], believe me, have thought about everything. Everybody will be rewarded by the time we reach the end of the journey.”

Advertisement

The OA is currently available to stream on Netflix