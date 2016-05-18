Fresh from the sad news that much beloved superhero TV spin-off Agent Carter has been cancelled, star Hayley Atwell has already found a new gig – and she’s done playing nice.

In fact, as the first trailer for her new drama Conviction shows, she’s ready for a complete change of heart as a former First Daughter-turned-hard partying wastrel. That is, until she gets arrested and has to work for an organisation that overturns wrongful convictions.