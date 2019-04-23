Hatton Garden will tell the story of how the heist was executed and the extraordinary level of planning required to drill through the vault of the Hatton Garden Safety Deposit Company.

The trailer, which you can watch below, reveals a countdown to the break-in, rising tensions within the gang and a voiceover that announces: “Finally, the story can be told.”

The four-part drama stars Timothy Spall, Kenneth Cranham (The White Princess), David Hayman (The Paradise), Alex Norton (Two Doors Down) and Brian F O’Byrne (The Magicians).

Hatton Garden is written by Bafta winner Jeff Pope and directed by Paul Whittington.

The ITV series is the latest in a string of dramatisations of the raid, including a 2017 movie starring Larry Lamb entitled The Hatton Garden Job and a 2018 film, King of Thieves, featuring Michael Caine, Jim Broadbent and Ray Winstone.

Hatton Garden will air on ITV in May 2019