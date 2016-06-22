The theory begins by acknowledging ANOTHER popular theory – that Sansa is currently pregnant with Ramsay Bolton’s child, an idea hinted at by Ramsay this week before his death when he told Sansa: “That’s all right. You can’t kill me. I’m part of you now.”

If that was true, redditor kateshakes argues, Sansa would have a problem – she can’t let people know she’s carrying Ramsay’s baby, who could be a threat to the Stark hold over Winterfell (as well as a slap in the face of the men who died trying to wipe out the Boltons). But she COULD pass the baby off as someone else’s – perhaps an unmarried Lord who she owes a favour to.

Yep, try to swallow that creepiness – it could be that Littlefinger will ask Sansa to marry him and pretend the child is his, using the child (who could take the Stark name, which has sometimes been passed down the female line) to rule as de facto Warden/ King of the North. And this isn’t completely random speculation – in the preview (above) for next week’s episode Sansa asks Littlefinger what he wants, and he replies “I thought you knew what I wanted” in a classically unsettling Littlefinger way that already has us picking out a wedding hat.

“But wait,” we hear you cry, “What about Kit Harington's Jon Snow? Won’t he have something to say about his sister marrying the man who betrayed their father and sold her off for months of torture with the Boltons?”

And you’d probably be right – if it wasn’t for the fact that Jon may discover that he’s not actually the Stark he thought he was at Littlefinger’s hands (rumoured by some fans to happen in next week’s episode). Yes, the classic “Jon is the son of Prince Rhaegar Targaryen (Dany’s older brother who died before the series) and Lyanna Stark” theory also factors into Littlefinger’s grand plan, with the theory speculating that Baelish could use this information to keep a hold over Jon as well, who may well be the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

As the post sums up: “I believe that Baelish will become The King of the North, and after Jon Snow is (I'm pretty sure) revealed to be the son of Rhaegar and Lyanna, will use this hold he has over the Starks, for both their lives and raising baby Bolton, to ultimately attempt to become the Ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.”

Sure, it’s a complex and slightly unlikely theory (why would Jon be under Littlefinger’s power if he revealed his true heritage? It’s not like he’d care about it being a secret), but we kind of love it.

Even if the love comes from the fact that anyone who gains as much power as that is bound for a grisly end almost immediately.

Those are just Game of Thrones rules, people.

