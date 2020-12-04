Grey’s Anatomy star speaks out on their shocking return in latest episode

Medical drama Grey’s Anatomy shocked fans once more as yet another classic character returned for the current 17th season.

Advertisement

Set during the real-world pandemic, the latest episodes have seen the staff at Grey Sloan Memorial rally around Dr Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) as she suffers from a life-threatening case of COVID-19.

In order to keep the tone from becoming too bleak, showrunner Krista Vernoff has employed a number of dream sequences set on a picturesque beach, where Grey has been able to reunite with friends who have passed away.

The show grabbed headlines with the return of Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd, and did so again last night when another member of the original cast returned – read on for spoiler-filled details.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The latest Grey’s Anatomy cast member to return is TR Knight, who played Dr George O’Malley across the first five seasons of the show, before his character was killed off in a dramatic turn of events.

In an interview with Deadline after his return episode aired, Knight said that reuniting with his former colleagues on Grey’s Anatomy was a very emotional experience.

“Even though we filmed this in the middle of October, I’m still trying to put into words how profound the experience was for me,” he said.

A scene which was particularly meaningful to Knight was one he shared with three of the original Grey’s stars – Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr (Richard Webber).

“It was incredible, it was just an overwhelming feeling of love in that moment,” he continued. “We were apart from everybody quite a bit because that was a drone shot, and so it was just the four of us, and the sun was setting, and this big fly buzzing around our heads, and it filled me with just a lot of joy.”

As was the case with Patrick Dempsey’s return earlier in the season, Knight’s reprisal was also kept top secret, known only to a select few involved in filming.

Knight hasn’t ruled out reappearing in future episodes of Grey’s Anatomy either, praising the show’s writing team and specifically showrunner Krista Vernoff.

He added: “It was the ending I never expected and couldn’t possibly have expected, in so many ways. It’s such an awkward position to be put in to be asked that, to be honest, with all due respect, so I will just say in Krista’s hands I feel safe, I feel energised.”

Advertisement

Grey’s Anatomy season 17 is coming soon to Sky. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.