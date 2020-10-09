A petition started on Change.org is hoping to persuade Netflix to reverse its cancellation and bring back the show for its farewell episodes, wrapping up the cliffhanger left by the season three finale.

At the time of writing, the campaign has already attracted more than 3,000 signatures, but many more will be needed if the streaming service is to take notice.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The reasons for GLOW's cancellation were both financial and logistical, put down to the mounting cost of maintaining sets during hiatus and the safety concerns that come with filming wrestling scenes during a pandemic.

More like this

Nevertheless, star Marc Maron has suggested that Netflix give the creators a two-hour movie that would provide GLOW fans with a satisfying ending for the characters they have come to love.

"That would take the financial pressure off and the writers could play it out, we could shoot it out," he said in a live Instagram video.

"The thing about shooting a movie is that when you have the whole shooting script you can be economical about your shooting. I think they could do it in less time than it would take to shoot the show."

Co-star Kate Nash came out in support of Maron's idea in a recent tweet, encouraging fans to help spread the word about the campaign to #SaveGLOW.

Numerous axed television shows have been the subject of fan campaigns in the past, some of which have proven effective; for example, Lucifer was granted an additional three seasons on Netflix after a premature cancellation by FOX.

Advertisement

GLOW is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.