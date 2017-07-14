Glee cast Lea Michele and Dianna Agron remember co-star Cory Monteith four years on from his death
“I miss every bit of you”
To mark the four year anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death, his Glee co-stars yesterday shared photos and messages on social media.
Lea Michele and Dianne Agron, who both played girlfriends of Monteith’s character Finn Hudson, took to Instagram to remember the actor who died from a drug overdose aged 31.
Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry and was in an off-screen relationship with Monteith when he died, wrote:
“4 years and it still feels like yesterday.. love you more.”
Dianna Agron, who played Quinn Fabray to Cory's Finn, wrote:
“Heart stopped a beat realizing that today it has been four years without this wonder human… I miss seeing you every day on set, your supreme kindness and generosity. I miss every bit of you.”