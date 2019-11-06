Here's everything you need to know...

When is Ghostwriter released on Apple TV+?

Ghostwriter is streaming on Apple TV+ as of Friday 1st November 2019.

Is there a trailer?

Yes indeed. Apple TV+ have shared this short teaser, which offers a glimpse at what we can expect from the new series.

What is Ghostwriter about?

The rebooted Ghostwriter is about a group of four children who team up when a ghost starts haunting their local book shop and releasing fictional characters into the real world. Together they must solve the mystery of the ghost's unfinished business, utilising secret messages visible only to them.

Each episode is centred around literature, introducing classic stories to a young audience as well as new creations from authors including DJ Machale and Kwame Alexander. The show is written and directed by Luke Matheny, whose previous work includes Prime Video's adaptation of The Dangerous Book For Boys.

This plot is a slight variation from that of the original series, which involved a group of children solving different mysteries with a friendly invisible spirit who communicated with them in written text. The episodes were designed to help develop the reading and writing skills of children aged five to twelve years old, airing from 1992-1995 on BBC2.

Who is in the cast?

The main cast is led by four new child actors: Isaac Arellanes, Amadi Chapata, Hannah Levinson and Justin Sanchez, all of whom can be seen in the teaser trailer above.