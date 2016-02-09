Call the Midwife continues this Sunday, deftly navigating stories of sorrow with sensitivity and skill. Nurse Crane tries to help a young woman who struggles to bond with her baby after a traumatic birth, while the latest medical report highlights a worrying increase in lung cancer around Poplar.

Doctor Turner, who is more often than not found in a cloud of cigarette smoke, is alarmed by the news and what it could mean. Might it be time he kicked his own unhealthy habit?