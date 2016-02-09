First look at Call the Midwife series 5 episode 5: traumatic births and aerobic accidents
Doctor Turner reads a troubling report while Nurse Crane helps a struggling new mother
Published: Tuesday, 9 February 2016 at 10:57 am
Call the Midwife continues this Sunday, deftly navigating stories of sorrow with sensitivity and skill. Nurse Crane tries to help a young woman who struggles to bond with her baby after a traumatic birth, while the latest medical report highlights a worrying increase in lung cancer around Poplar.
Doctor Turner, who is more often than not found in a cloud of cigarette smoke, is alarmed by the news and what it could mean. Might it be time he kicked his own unhealthy habit?
In lighter news, Trixie's Keep Fit class returns this Sunday and spells trouble for one attendee: Fred's wife Mrs Buckle...
Call the Midwife continues on Sundays at 8:00pm on BBC1
