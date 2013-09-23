Emmys 2013: full list of winners
Breaking Bad took home the top prize for outstanding drama series in a night which saw little success for our British nominees
Outstanding drama series
Breaking Bad
Actor in a drama series
Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom
Actress in a drama series
Claire Danes, Homeland
Supporting actor in a drama series
Bobby Cannavale, Boardwalk Empire
Supporting actress in a drama series
Anna Gunn, Breaking Bad
Guest actor in a drama series
Dan Bucatinsky, Scandal
Guest actress in a drama series
Carrie Preston, The Good Wife
Writing for a drama series
Henry Bromell, Homeland
Directing for a drama series
David Fincher, House of Cards
Outstanding comedy series
Modern Family
Actor in a comedy series
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Actress in a comedy series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Tony Hale, Veep
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Merritt Wever, Nurse Jackie
Guest actor in a comedy series
Bob Newhart, The Big Band Theory
Guest actress in a comedy series
Melissa Leo, Louie
Writing for a comedy series
Tina Fey and Tracey Wigfield, 30 Rock
Directing for a comedy series
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family
Outstanding miniseries or movie
Behind the Candelabra
Actor in a miniseries or movie
Michael Douglas, Behind the Candelabra
Actress in a miniseries or movie
Laura Linney, The Big C: Hereafter
Supporting actor in a miniseries or movie
James Cromwell, American Horror Story: Asylum
Supporting actress in a miniseries or movie
Ellen Burstyn, Political Animals
Writing for a miniseries or movie
Abi Morgan, The Hour
Directing for a miniseries or movie
Steven Soderbergh, Behind the Candelabra
Outstanding reality competition
The Voice
Outstanding reality programme
Undercover boss
Reality show host
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
Outstanding variety show
The Colbert Report
Writing for a variety show
The Colbert Report