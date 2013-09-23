Outstanding drama series

Breaking Bad

Actor in a drama series

Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom

Actress in a drama series

Claire Danes, Homeland

Supporting actor in a drama series

Bobby Cannavale, Boardwalk Empire

Supporting actress in a drama series

Anna Gunn, Breaking Bad

Guest actor in a drama series

Dan Bucatinsky, Scandal

Guest actress in a drama series

Carrie Preston, The Good Wife

Writing for a drama series

Henry Bromell, Homeland

Directing for a drama series

David Fincher, House of Cards

Outstanding comedy series

Modern Family

Actor in a comedy series

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Actress in a comedy series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Tony Hale, Veep

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Merritt Wever, Nurse Jackie

Guest actor in a comedy series

Bob Newhart, The Big Band Theory

Guest actress in a comedy series

Melissa Leo, Louie

Writing for a comedy series

Tina Fey and Tracey Wigfield, 30 Rock

Directing for a comedy series

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family

Outstanding miniseries or movie

Behind the Candelabra

Actor in a miniseries or movie

Michael Douglas, Behind the Candelabra

Actress in a miniseries or movie

Laura Linney, The Big C: Hereafter

Supporting actor in a miniseries or movie

James Cromwell, American Horror Story: Asylum

Supporting actress in a miniseries or movie

Ellen Burstyn, Political Animals

Writing for a miniseries or movie

Abi Morgan, The Hour

Directing for a miniseries or movie

Steven Soderbergh, Behind the Candelabra

Outstanding reality competition

The Voice

Outstanding reality programme

Undercover boss

Reality show host

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

Outstanding variety show

The Colbert Report

Writing for a variety show

The Colbert Report

