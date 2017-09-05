Doctor Foster finished on a high note after its first series in 2015, with ten million of us glued to the TV for that explosive finale and Suranne Jones securing a Bafta for her fiery performance as a woman scorned.

Now, two years later, Jones is back on BBC1 as GP Gemma – and she gets a nasty shock when her cheating ex Simon (Bertie Carvel) comes back into her life.