Are you happy with the return of Doctor Foster?
Suranne Jones’s scorned GP returns to BBC1 – but did it live up to expectations?
Published: Tuesday, 5 September 2017 at 10:00 pm
Doctor Foster finished on a high note after its first series in 2015, with ten million of us glued to the TV for that explosive finale and Suranne Jones securing a Bafta for her fiery performance as a woman scorned.
Now, two years later, Jones is back on BBC1 as GP Gemma – and she gets a nasty shock when her cheating ex Simon (Bertie Carvel) comes back into her life.
Our reviewer was certainly pleased to have Doctor Foster back, hailing it as appointment TV, but what did you think?
We want to know if you enjoyed the return of the series – or if you reckon it should have quit while it was ahead.
