Devon Terrell makes a convincing young Barack Obama in teaser trailer for Netflix drama Barry
He's got the POTUS look
In what is arguably the best debut acting role ever, Devon Terrell is playing a young Barack Obama in the Netflix drama Barry.
And as the new teaser trailer shows, Terrell bears an uncanny resemblance to the US president-to-be, in a film which follows Obama in his junior year at Columbia University in 1981 New York.
Barry portrays Obama in a crime-ridden and racially charged environment, pulled between various social spheres and struggling to maintain increasingly strained relationships with his Kansas-born mother, his estranged Kenyan father, and his classmates. It's the story of a young man grappling with those same issues that his country, and arguably the world, are still coming to terms with 35 years later.
Known to his friends as “Barry”, Obama was previously depicted by Parker Sawyers in Southside With You, a film which told the story of his first date with the first lady, and premiered at the Sundance Festival earlier this year to excellent reviews.
Barry co-stars Ashley Judd (Double Jeopardy), Jenna Elfman (Friends With Benefits), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Ellar Coltrane (Boyhood) and more.
The film is written by Adam Mansbach and directed by Vikram Gandhi.
Barry will be on Netflix UK from 16th December