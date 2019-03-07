The Captain Marvel star will also executive produce the series alongside writer Megan Martin (Animal Kingdom) after the pair acquired the rights to Fox's upcoming book, Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA.

According to Deadline, the new series will be a "provocative and contemporary look at a young woman's journey in the CIA, told through the prism of their closest relationships."

Fox was recruited by the CIA at the age of 21, and served in the Middle East for 10 years. She now works as a peace activist. Her memoir will be released in October.

The series is the latest addition to Apple's roster of high profile TV shows, though we have yet to see any come to fruition yet.

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrell are set to lead a drama about morning news presenters, while Larson's Marvel cohort Chris Evans will lead Defending Jacob, a crime drama adapted from William Landay's novel of the same name.