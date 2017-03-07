Broadchurch’s Trish Winterman (Julie Hesmondhalgh) is still struggling to come to terms with the sexual attack she was subjected to as series three gears up for its third episode.

While Hardy (David Tennant) and Miller (Olivia Colman) have been off trying to solve her case, Trish has been dealing with both her inner demons and anonymous, threatening texts, so it’s little wonder that she’s rather reluctant to welcome estranged husband Ian when he comes calling.