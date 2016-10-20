Broadchurch stars David Tennant and Olivia Colman play Chilli Jam Roulette
Gruesome
Published: Thursday, 20 October 2016 at 9:10 am
Deputy Downer Detective Inspector Alec Hardy and Detective Sgt. Ellie Miller are back, and they're placing themselves in the line of fire. Sort of.
To promote Channel 4's Stand Up to Cancer this Friday, David Tennant and Olivia Colman played a round of 'chilli jam roulette' (it's what it sounds like) while in full costume. The results are more gruesome but also funnier than the standard Broadchurch crime scene.
It's all good fun, but I imagine our American readers enjoyed the pair's discussion on the proper etiquette for putting jam on scones even more. Yes, we really do care about this stuff. Even when we know the scones are going to cause us physical pain.
Stand Up to Cancer is on Channel 4 this Friday from 7pm
