Deputy Downer Detective Inspector Alec Hardy and Detective Sgt. Ellie Miller are back, and they're placing themselves in the line of fire. Sort of.

To promote Channel 4's Stand Up to Cancer this Friday, David Tennant and Olivia Colman played a round of 'chilli jam roulette' (it's what it sounds like) while in full costume. The results are more gruesome but also funnier than the standard Broadchurch crime scene.