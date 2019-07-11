Nicola Coughlan, Polly Walker and more join Julie Andrews in Netflix period drama Bridgerton
Derry Girls and Line of Duty collide in the adaptation of Julia Quinn's novel series
A slew of British and Irish talent has been unveiled for Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Julia Quinn's Regency London-set Bridgerton novel series, joining the previously announced Julie Andrews as unseen but scathing narrator Lady Whistledown.
Line of Duty's Polly Walker and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan will star as mother and daughter Portia and Penelope Featherington, while the Bridgerton siblings will be played by Jonathan Bailey (W1A, Broadchurch), Luke Newton (The Lodge), Claudia Jessie (Doctor Who) and Phoebe Dynevor (Dickensian), with Ruth Gemmell (Penny Dreadful) starring as matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton.
- The best TV shows airing in 2019
- Netflix release dates 2019
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes/subscribe on Google Podcasts
The eight-part series revolves around the high society Bridgerton family as they "navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure and love".
Shonda Rhimes, the brain behind Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, will serve as executive producer, while her long-time collaborator Chris Van Dusen is show-runner.
Bridgerton will be released on Netflix in 2020