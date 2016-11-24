Billie Piper: the parts I get offered have too many "annoying" sex scenes
The former Doctor Who star sees red when things get too blue
From Doctor Who to Doctor Blue, Billie Piper says that quite a few of the parts she’s being offered these days feature “annoying” sex scenes.
“What’s annoying is that they are fun roles, if you can remove the sex”, Piper told ES magazine. “It’s the sex that makes it annoying. Otherwise they are interesting stories, interesting women with chequered pasts.”
The actress is known to fans of Penny Dreadful as prostitute Brona Croft, and spent several years playing Secret Diary of a Call Girl’s Belle de Jour between 2007 and 2011.
She's now set to join forces with the ITV show’s writer, Lucy Prebble, for a “beautifully bleak” new TV series.
“I would say tonally it’s black comedy” Piper told the magazine, “but it might just be black”.
We look forward to seeing what the pair come up with.