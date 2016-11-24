The actress is known to fans of Penny Dreadful as prostitute Brona Croft, and spent several years playing Secret Diary of a Call Girl’s Belle de Jour between 2007 and 2011.

She's now set to join forces with the ITV show’s writer, Lucy Prebble, for a “beautifully bleak” new TV series.

“I would say tonally it’s black comedy” Piper told the magazine, “but it might just be black”.

We look forward to seeing what the pair come up with.