Still, she might have some assistance heading towards her in the form of Sam and Gilly (John Bradley and Hannah Murray), who are heading in her direction after leaving Castle Black last season.

Sure, in this preview clip Sam looks too seasick to do anything, but he’s Sam the Slayer. We’re sure Arya has nothing to worry about with him on the way. Yep, it’s all plain sailing from hereon out, no question.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO and Sky Atlantic on the 24th April