Another Sherlock cast member is back - but can you guess who?
Mark Gatiss has teased the return of one of the show's cast on Twitter
The cast of Sherlock have been busy filming series four and with Setlock in full swing, Mark Gatiss has teased the return of another fan favourite.
The actor and Sherlock co-creator has shared many a snap of the back of his co-stars' heads over the past fortnight, including Benedict Cumberbatch (who's fast becoming known for being photographed with his back to a camera) and Martin Freeman.
Now he's tweeted a picture of a blonde curly-haired woman, who we can only assume must be Amanda Abbington, right?
Back (again) pic.twitter.com/aY5P39vIqJ
— Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) April 20, 2016
Or is it Una Stubbs with some newly sprouted curls?
We'll have to wait until we return to Baker Street in 2017 to find out.