"I’m doing other things for the BBC but not Age Before Beauty," writer Debbie Horsfield told RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party.

“[The BBC] wanted us to go on to do other things, which I am,” the Poldark screenwriter confirmed.

Horsfield added that a different series was in the works with the BBC, but declined to reveal any more details before the new project was formally announced by the Corporation.

