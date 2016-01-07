Afros, arson, glitterballs and gun shots: first look at Baz Luhrmann's Netflix series The Get Down
"You don't know what the f***ing Get Down is?"
Baz Luhrmann is bringing his opulent brilliance to the world of binge-watch TV. And if you've got no idea what to expect from the Romeo + Juliet, Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge! director's first drama series, you're in luck.
The streaming service has just released a first glimpse of musical drama The Get Down – and it's basically three glorious minutes of afros, glitterballs, gun shots, fires, tears, incredible dance moves and amazing vocals.
Set in 1970s New York City, the series revolves around a ragtag crew of South Bronx teenagers who are wild in the streets — "nothings and nobodies with no one to shelter them, except one another."
Take a look for yourself:
Will Smith's son Jaden Smith stars in The Get Down alongside Paper Town's Justice Smith, Herizen Guardiola and Shameik Moore.
The Get Down will launch exclusively on Netflix later this year