Plot details are being kept under wraps but the producers confirmed in a statement that “Edina and Patsy are still oozing glitz and glamour, living the high life they are accustomed to; shopping, drinking and clubbing their way around London’s trendiest hotspots.”

The statement added, “Blamed for a major incident at an uber fashionable launch party, they become entangled in a media storm and are relentlessly pursued by the paparazzi. Fleeing penniless to the glamorous playground of the super-rich, the French Riviera, they hatch a plan to make their escape permanent and live the high life forever more!”

As RadioTimes.com revealed in June this year, Edina’s daughter Saffy (Julia Sawalha) will have a stroppy teenage daughter in the movie which is being distributed by Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Former Spice Girl Emma Bunton and model Kate Moss has been pictured filming scenes for the film. Jane Horrocks will also feature in the movie as Bubble and June Whitfield will also return to action as Edina's long-suffering mum.